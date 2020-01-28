Rockingham County to update poultry ordinance

As the number of poultry houses in Rockingham County continues to grow each year, the Board of Supervisors is looking to update the county's ordinance.

At the first Board of Supervisors meeting of 2020, the board agreed to create an Agricultural Advisory Committee—something that was first created several years ago to look at other factors in the county.

This time, the committee will look solely at the poultry ordinance after county officials said residents have complained about it over the past several months.

"There have been three specific concerns brought up to supervisors," Rhonda Cooper, Director of Planning for Rockingham County, said. "One was the particulate matter leaving the houses, the other was stormwater runoff from the house roofs, and the other was their proximity to residences."

Cooper said the committee is being made up of different community members, and research has already started to help resolve the concerns of residents.

"We have had a lot of newly constructed ones and they're getting larger and longer, so it is something that we do need to take a look at it," Cooper said.

