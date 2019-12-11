Rockingham County votes to become Second Amendment sanctuary

Rockingham County became the latest locality in Virginia to declare itself a Second Amendment sanctuary.

In a unanimous vote, Rockingham County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution, similar to that which has been passed by more than 60 other localities, in support of their citizens' Second Amendment rights.

The vote came after a public comment period was held at Spotswood High School on Wednesday night. The meeting was packed with supporters of the decision. A large amount of speakers support the resolution, while some spoke against it. Before and during the hearing, there were significant traffic delays in the area around the high school.

Rockingham County's decision on Wednesday followed multiple similar decisions throughout the area.

In the Shenandoah Valley, Page County and Augusta County have already voted to adopt similar resolutions in recent weeks. Shenandoah County leaders also voted to become a Second Amendment sanctuary.

The city of Staunton is not planning a specific hearing on the topic, but the city's sheriff recently called on the public to attend an upcoming city council meeting to make their voices heard.

Many other localities are still in the process of discussing taking the step.

The concept of becoming a Second Amendment Sanctuary is essentially one in which counties, cities, or towns vote to adopt a resolution declaring their intent that public tax money in their jurisdiction not be used for any measures that violate the Second Amendment.

The movement began shortly after the election earlier this month in which Democrats won full control of the Virginia General Assembly for the first time in decades.

Many people in areas that voted along conservative lines believe that their constitutional rights may be threatened under a Democratic-controlled legislature.

Not many bills have been filed for Virginia's 2020 session yet, but one gun control bill has been proposed by a Democrat that's created a stir on social media and pushed the conversation on guns: SB 16, which would make it a Class 1 misdemeanor "to import, sell, barter, or transfer any firearm magazine designed to hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition" and expand the definition of "assault firearm" under Virginia law, prohibiting anyone from possessing a gun that meets the new definition of "assault firearm." Possessing or transporting a gun under the new definition of an "assault firearm" would become a Class 6 felony.

Senate Bill 18 would raise the age for purchasing a firearm in Virginia to 21 and require mandatory background checks for any transfer of firearms, instructing State Police to establish a process for people to obtain the background checks.

To counter possible gun control laws, the concept of becoming a 'Second Amendment sanctuary' means that a county expresses its intent that its public funds not be used to restrict Second Amendment rights.

The resolutions aren't legally binding, and any challenge that would result to laws passed next year would go to the courts, but the resolutions put forth a public stance on behalf of counties' or cities' citizens.