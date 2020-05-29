Rockingham County will hold summer day camp if Phase 2 begins

Rockingham County Parks and Recreation is planning to hold its six-week summer day camp beginning on July 6, but only if the state enters Phase 2 and with a limit of children per site.

Day camps will be at five elementary schools across the county and will only allow 27 kids per site.

Kirby Dean, director of parks and recreation, said they will form groups of nine and not interact with other groups to enforce social distancing.

He said they will operate under the CDC guidelines of Phase 1 to reduce risks.

"We're doing this to try to help the kids of Rockingham County and the parents," Dean said. "We're trying to offer a service here that can make life better and easier for them during some tough times."

Dean said staff will take the temperatures of each child every morning and again around lunchtime. Staff will also increase cleanings in restrooms and other frequently touched areas.

Day camp will be held at the following elementary schools: Cub Run, John Wayland, Lacey Spring, McGaheysville, and Mountain View. Registration opens on June 2.

For more information, click here.

