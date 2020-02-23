Rockingham County will consider unorganized militia request at next meeting

At its next meeting, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will consider a request to pass a resolution to form an unorganized militia.

The idea of unorganized militias have been gaining steam across Virginia as a next step to second amendment sanctuaries.

According to the proposed resolution, it would consist of able-bodied citizens 16 years old to 55. These volunteers would assist in the event of an emergency, and provide services like first aid, as well as food and medical supply delivery.

Brian Robbins submitted the request to the county. He said the militia would be similar to what the National Guard does, but at the local level. It would also, in theory, protect members of the militia against stricter gun laws.

"Now more than ever our rights are being blatanly disregarded by Virginia," Robbins said. "We passed the sanctuary resolution, as did 100 other counties, and it didn't seem like that really stuck for the Virginia legislature."

Earlier this month, the matter was brought before the Augusta County Board of Supervisors who said they will bring the topic up in the next work session.

The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 26.