Rockingham County woman killed in single-vehicle crash

A Rockingham County woman was killed in a crash on Monday evening.

According to Virginia State Police, at 6:58 p.m. on April 6, a 1998 Toyota Corolla was heading north on Rt. 881 (Orchard Drive) when, about half a mile south of Mechanicsville Rd., it crossed a solid, double yellow line, over-corrected, and ran off the right side of the roadway.

Police say the Corolla crashed into a guardrail and a fence post and then continued down an embankment, where it overturned.

The drive, identified as 64-year-old Nancy L. Dove, of Timberville, was not wearing a seat belt, according to police, and was ejected from the vehicle.

She died at the scene.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.