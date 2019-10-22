Rockingham County woman writes children's book about family's rescue pup

Jill McGlaughlin is telling her family's story of rescuing a stray dog with her new book, "DD's Miracle."

The McGlaughlin family rescued DD four years ago and now are sharing her story | Photo: Jill McGlaughlin

McGlaughlin said she never thought she would be an author.

"I had never thought about writing a book ever. No," said McGlaughlin.

But she changed her mind when she felt her family's story could help others.

Four years ago, her family was on Thanksgiving vacation in Mississippi. A stray dog followed her mother and daughter home when they were on a walk and stayed close to the family all week long. McGlaughlin said when it was time to go home, they had to leave the dog, who they called "DD" – standing for "Dumb Dog" – in Mississippi.

"The further down the road we went, the more we knew that we made the wrong decision, that we really needed her," McGlaughlin said about the difficult moment they left DD behind.

Once the family was home, they were able to get DD checked out by a vet to make sure she did not belong to anyone and was healthy enough to make the trip from Mississippi to the Shenandoah Valley.

"She was already starving. You could see that she had not been fed, and you could see her ribs and her hip bones, and I was like, 'You know, the real life is a lot of these dogs either get hit, they get killed, they even get shot,' so it was just tragic to think what could happen, and so I just wanted to be able to do what I could for that one little animal and hopefully inspire others to do that, too," remembered McGlaughlin.

She shared her story on Facebook, and friends and family encouraged her to write a book to help inspire others to help animals in need.

"She really has just brought joy to everyone of us in our family," said DD.

McGlaughlin worked on the book in her spare time and after two years, it was ready to go.

"It doesn't really seem real until we actually had a hard copy of it and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, this is us. This is our story," said McGlaughlin.

Partial proceeds from the book will be donated to non-profit animal rights organizations in the Valley and Mississippi.

"If I can help give back in some way, I thought, 'well maybe that'd be a great way to do it,'" said McGlaughlin.

Copies of the book can be purchased at Classic Kitchen in Harrisonburg and the JMU Bookstore. The book is also for sale online on Amazon, Good Reads, Target, Barnes and Noble and Mascot Books.

On Saturday, October 26, 2019, McGlaughlin will hold a book signing from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the JMU Book Store.