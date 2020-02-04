Rockingham Democrats hear from candidate reps on night of Iowa Caucus

Monday night in Harrisonburg, members of the Rockingham County Democrats listened as local representatives of Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang pitched why their candidate is the one that should represent the Democratic Party.

"We are trying to make sure that everyone understands that [Elizabeth] Warren's plans are for everyone," Warren volunteer Stephanie Prytula said.

"Bernie Sanders has a lot of great energy locally so I'm proud to be supporting his campaign for the second time," Sanders volunteer Alex Hulvey said.

"Yang Gang is going to start to come out and actually be visible," Andrew Yang volunteer Larry Sweatman told WHSV. "It was a privilege and an honor to come here and be representative of that visibility."

Virginia's Democratic Presidential Primary takes place March 3. There will be no Republican Presidential Primary in Virginia, as the GOP will select its nominee at a party convention.