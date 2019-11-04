Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA overcrowded with cats, looking for community help

The Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA reported a staggering increase with their intake of cats so far in 2019.

The RHSPCA has seen a 20% increase in cats so far in 2019 | Photo: WHSV

Huck Nawaz, the executive director of RHSPCA, said the shelter has seen a 20% increase in cats this year compared to last year.

To help, the shelter is running a special to adopt a cat or a kitten for $25. That fee includes surgery, micro-chipping and vaccines.

"For those that have a cat at home, who don't have a cat at home, come on in and see if you can find your next pet," Nawaz said.

Nawaz said the immediate need right now is for people to adopt cats, but if you can not adopt a cat or kitten permanently, they are also looking for folks to foster.

"Anybody who has got a spare room at home, it is a tremendous opportunity to be able to help us help these additional animals that are coming into the shelter just by taking them home. It could be for as short as a week," said Nawaz.

He said fostering can help make animals more adoptable. They have had so many cats and kittens come in that the shelter has had to add an additional room for adoptable cats.

The $25 special will run until the end of 2019.

If you can not adopt or foster a cat, the shelter said it is always in need of donations.

Donations can be mailed to:

2170 Old Furnace Road

Harrisonburg, Va. 22803