Rockingham Park receives finishing touches inside and outside of park

Rockingham Park officially opened in June, but there are still some finishing touches being made both inside and outside of the park.

While Park Plaza, the shopping center in front of the entrance of Rockingham Park, is filling up with businesses, there was some question as to what will go in on the other side.

Rockingham County Administrator Stephen King said that there was an option for someone to purchase that land and, at one point, a senior living facility was discussed to go in that place. However, King said that fell through because the buyer did not exercise the option.

The owners of Park Plaza purchased the other property, and King said he thinks a similar structure will go on the other side.

"I think it's a win-win connection between the two, and hopefully we will see them prosper and as this park is used more, they'll have more traffic, which will be good for their business," said King.

He said the retail spaces give people who live in the area more options for shopping and dining.

Another project that was recently finished was a memorial for a grave site found while the contractor was grading the land during construction of the park. Remains were found, which actually delayed construction until the county was able to have the graves professionally exhumed and put in containers until the end of construction.

The remains are now re-interred in the area that they were found and fenced off with markers for all of the graves.

"You start to think about these were individuals, and how would you want your relatives and family members treated if their remains were found in this situation," said King.

The Rockingham County Parks and Recreation department said in a few months, the area around the memorial will become a walking trail so passersby can stop at it.

The park's new playground also opened earlier this year.

