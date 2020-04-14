Rockingham County women make "ear savers" for health care workers

People around the Shenandoah Valley are doing what they can to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic – some making face masks or donating food and supplies.

Two women in Rockingham County are making "ear savers" to relieve the stress of wearing a mask for many hours, which they say is a common problem for a lot of medical workers right now.

Ashley Litten, of Timberville, is making handmade ear savers out of thick ribbon and buttons.

She said these help face masks fit better, because they help to pull the mask tighter on your face, as well as make wearing a mask more comfortable for heath care workers.

Litten said she began making them a week ago, inspired by her sister working long hours at Sentara RMH.

"It feels really really good to be able to help, especially the healthcare workers," Litten said. "Any little things right now will help."

Jessica Trimble, of Elkton, has been using her 3D printer to make ear savers for the past two weeks.

She said the printer can make five in about an hour, and she's been setting alarms throughout the night so she can keep the printer running and make as many as possible.

Trimble said her father works as paramedic and knowing that he was wearing masks all day and his ears were getting irritated inspired her to begin printing.

She said she usually uses her 3D printer for her baking business to print cookie cutters, but with many events and orders canceled, her printer wasn't being used.

Trimble said she has donated hundreds so far to people in the state and around the country.

"As long as people want or need them, I'll continue to make them," Trimble said. "I was surprised how many people wanted or asked for them because in the beginning, I was just doing a favor for my dad and friends."

Litten said she doesn't mind coordinating a delivery to a health care center, but if people just need one of two they can grab one outside of her house. You can contact her at ashlitten1985@gmail.com.

To request ear savers from Trimble, you can fill out this form. She has a pick-up area outside her house or can also ship them.