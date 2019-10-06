Rope rescue course offers extensive training for firefighters

The Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue sponsored a rope rescue operations course for local firefighters and EMTs.

Students from the Rope Rescue course learned hands-on techniques and safety tools.

"We're out here in such a rural area that sometimes we get into situations that causes us to go and save a victim and we might have to repel down a mountain or off of the side of the road or something like that," said Alonzo Charity, firefighter and EMT in Shenandoah County.

Charity said the training allows him to further his education and become more comfortable with the equipment. The 32 hour course incorporates crucial elements that make for a successful rescue.

When these do happen, there is a need for special people. The stakes are high that a firefighter could get injured and the bigger picture is that there is someone that needs help and we want to be able to produce a firefighter that can get there, assess the situation and use the special equipment to get to the person," said Travis Karicofe, a HTR Adjunct Instructor.

Karicofe said his main goal is to ensure safety and proper techniques among his students.

"This is an inherently dangerous task, but we try to manage the risk as good as possible and reduce the likelihood that they could get hurt which means they can affect the rescue," said Karicofe.

Students can progress through multiple levels of the course, with different difficulty levels.

