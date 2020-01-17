Ruby Tuesday introduces plant-based burger

Ruby Tuesday will be introducing a new plant-based burger.

Starting Jan. 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the 'Sweet Earth Awesome Burger' will be available as a plant-based protein option at all Ruby Tuesday locations for a limited time; and it will only cost $5.

Then, on Jan. 18, Ruby Tuesday will continue to offer the burger as an off-menu option for $10.99 with the potential to become a permanent menu item.

The Awesome Burger will feature Ruby Tuesday’s signature brioche bun with lettuce, onion, tomato and pickles, with options to dress up the burger by substituting the patty for any of the other burgers and toppings available on the menu.

“At Ruby Tuesday, our focus is to provide fresh, high-quality meal options at an affordable price,” Jenifer Boyd Harmon, Chief Marketing Officer for Ruby Tuesday said. “We know many of our customers have an appetite for delicious meat-free options, which is why we’re excited to partner with Sweet Earth Foods to offer a plant-based, meatless burger that not only mimics the look and taste of a traditional burger but also boasts great flavor every burger lover can appreciate.”

Ruby Tuesday joins a growing list of national restaurants that have debuted plant-based burgers in recent months, including Burger King, McDonald's, and KFC.