Animal control reunites lost pets with owners after July 4 holiday

The Fourth of July weekend is a busy time for animal control and shelters because of the number of scared pets that run away from home at the sound of fireworks.

Dog at the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center. | Credit: WHSV

Augusta County Animal Control said it picked up about a dozen or more animals over the holiday weekend, which is typical during this time of year with fireworks going off, in addition to the storms that came through the area.

Animal control said the number of animals picked up this year is about the same as previous years.

Because of being short staffed for the holiday, they say, it can be difficult to manage all of the calls that come in for lost pets.

"Try to do what you can with what you got," Bill Hobgood, an animal control officer, said. "When the calls come in, a lot of the time they come in fairly close together, so you can match up with the found animal with the lost animal."

If you did lose a pet in the county, Hobgood says you can go to the treasurer's office to pick them up and pay your fines and fees. If you come with your county license and rabies vaccination certificates, the fines and fees will be reduced.

Hobgood said they were able to reunite most of the lost pets with their owners.

Animal control said the loud noises during the holiday weekend affects more animals than just cats and dogs, so they say it is important to be mindful when celebrating with fireworks.