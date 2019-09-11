Rural development grants awarded to WV towns and counties

The U.S. Economic Development Agency and the U.S. Department of Agriculture are doling out grants to help rural development in parts of our area.

According to a press release from U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), the departments announced rural development grants to address various needs in communities across West Virginia, from helping purchase vehicles to securing microloans for small businesses.

“It’s great to see this funding support central services with resources such as ambulances, police cars, and firefighting equipment,” Senator Capito said. “Additionally, the investments in Doddridge County and Wyoming County in particular are critical for sustaining industry and small business in rural areas. Grants like these support local business owners and lift up communities, ensuring our rural areas don’t fall behind.”

“I am glad to see the USDA and EDA investing in our state through a multitude of rural development projects that will benefit West Virginians across the state. These projects ensure that rural communities, senior citizens and first responders receive the services and equipment they need and deserve to live quality lives and take care of one another. I look forward to continuing to advocate for more rural development funding as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee,” Senator Manchin said.

The grants include $33,700 for the City of Romney, $70,600 for the Town of Moorefield, $50,000 for the Hardy County Commission, $22,600 for the Hardy County Commission, $700 for the Hardy County Commission, $27,400 for the Town of Moorefield, and more.

The full list is below:

Doddridge County Public Service District — $962,000

Wyoming County EDA — $50,000

Big Otter VFD — $25,500

City of Montgomery — $50,000

City of Romney — $33,700

Town of Moorefield — $70,600

Spelter VFD — $22,700

McDowell County Commission — $34,900

City of Bluefield — $46,200

Town of Paw Paw — $22,500

Town of Gauley Bridge — $33,700

City of Romney — $27,400

Hardy County Commission — $700

Webster County Memorial Hospital — $31,700

Hardy County Commission — $22,600

Hardy County Commission — $50,000

Hardy County Commission — $50,000

Town of Moorefield — $27,400

McDowell County Commission on Aging, Inc. — $37,500