Rush Limbaugh: ‘I have been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer’

Rush Limbaugh has “advanced lung cancer.”

The conservative talk show host made the announcement during the final segment of his radio program on Monday afternoon.

“I have been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer,” Limbaugh said. “Diagnosis confirmed by two medical institutions back on Jan. 20.”

The 69-year-old had been experiencing shortness of breath that he initially thought might be heart-related but turned out to be the lung cancer.

Limbaugh’s national prominence began in 1988 when his national radio show launched.

Within a few years, he was considered a Republican kingmaker, a status he continues to hold.

