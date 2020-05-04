SBA makes economic injury disaster loans available to farmers

Farms hit by losses due to COVID-19 are now eligible for the Small Business Administration's Economic Injury Disaster Loan and EIDL Advance programs.

According to the SBA, their EIDL portal reopened on Monday, thanks to funding authorized by Congress through the Paycheck Protection Program and Healthcare Enhancement Act.

The legislation, which Congress passed to make money money available for small businesses across the U.S. after a first round of PPP funding was rapidly exhausted, was signed into law by President Trump a week ago.

Among the things that bill did, beyond providing for more money to distribute to small businesses, was provided additional funding for farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural businesses affected by the pandemic.

“For more than 30 years, SBA has been prohibited by law from providing disaster assistance to agricultural businesses; however, as a result of the unprecedented legislation enacted by President Trump, American farmers, ranchers and other agricultural businesses will now have access to emergency working capital,” said SBA Administrator Carranza. “These low-interest, long-term loans will help keep agricultural businesses viable while bringing stability to the nation’s vitally important food supply chains.”

Businesses eligible for the assistance include "businesses engaged in the legal production of food and fiber, ranching, and raising of livestock, aquaculture, and all other farming and agricultural related industries (as defined by section 18(b) of the Small Business Act (15 U.S.C. 647(b))."

To receive the funding, the businesses needs to have 500 or fewer employees.

The SBA is accepting new EIDL applications on a limited basis in order to provide relief to U.S. agricultural businesses.

For businesses that submitted an EIDL loan application through the streamlined application portal prior to the legislative change benefiting agricultural businesses, the SBA plans to move forward and process them without a need to re-apply.

All other EIDL loan applications that were submitted before the portal stopped accepting new applications on April 15 will be processed on a first-in, first-out basis.

For more information, you can visit the SBA's website here.

