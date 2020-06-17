SBA rolls out new PPP loan forgiveness application

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has launched a new application for the Paycheck Protection Program to revise the requirements for small businesses across the country to get loan forgiveness.

The SBA, in partnership with the U.S. Department of the Treasury, posted a revised Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness application that implements all of the changes from the PPP Flexibility Act of 2020.

In addition to revising their main application, the SBA has also rolled out a new “EZ” version of the forgiveness application applying to borrowers who:

• Are self-employed and have no employees; OR

• Did not reduce the salaries or wages of their employees by more than 25%, and did not reduce the number or hours of their employees; OR

• Experienced reductions in business activity as a result of health directives related to COVID-19 and did not reduce the salaries or wages of their employees by more than 25%

“This is great news for small businesses,” said SBA Regional Administrator Steve Bulger, who oversees agency operations in the Atlantic and Mid-Atlantic regions. “The EZ application requires fewer calculations and less documentation, which makes the process much less intimidating. I’m sure this will go a long way toward improving access and helping us distribute the remaining PPP appropriations to support small business owners and their employees.”

Details to determine whether you're eligible can be found in the instructions for the new EZ application form. Both applications give borrowers the option of using the original 8-week covered period (if their loan was made before June 5, 2020) or an extended 24-week covered period.

The SBA says the changes should make the process more efficient and and make it easier for businesses to have their PPP loans fully forgiven.

You can find the EZ Forgiveness Application here and the Full Forgiveness Application here.