SHARE your images from Virginia's Lobby Day gun rights rally

As tens of thousands of people gather in and around Capitol Square in Richmond on Monday for a gun rights rally, we know many people from the Shenandoah Valley are among those attending.

While WHSV has reporters in the city, with so many people and so many different perspectives in the space, we want to see what you're seeing too.

You can share your photos and videos with us by clicking here. Uploading photo or video through that link gives us copyright clearance to use your content on-air and online to share with the rest of our viewers.

Lobby Day events officially began at 11 a.m.