SHD experiencing recent increase in passengers

Summer vacations and warmer weather are some of the many reasons for an increased travel season, specifically air travel. The TSA saying this season may be busier than others.

The Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport is experiencing this recent increase. After Sky West Airlines began operating United Express flights to and from SHD in 2018, the airport reported a 260 percent increase in passengers.

"By comparison, in January we saw a little over 1,800 passengers and in June we were over 3,000. So not only are things trending up overall, but certainly summer is the peak season and that adds to what we're seeing in terms of increases just from the new service," said Greg Campbell, the Executive Director of SHD.

The airport is encouraging passengers to arrive an hour in advance to leave plenty of time to check their luggage and prepare for the flight.