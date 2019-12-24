Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport reports busiest holiday season on record

The Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport is having their busiest holiday season on record and staff attribute it to the addition of flights earlier this month.

SHD officials said their busy season started when James Madison University let out for winter break. They said more students and faculty have used the Weyers Cave-based airport more than ever.

They attribute the increase in holiday passengers to their increase of new United evening flights to Dulles and morning departures to Chicago. They said more people have been taking the opportunity for better connecting flights.

Lilian Feitosa, a passenger, said she really likes the convenience of the airport around the holidays.

"I mean we actually found a parking spot right in front of the door, my husband and I were just laughing," Feitosa said. "It's kind of stressful to travel just like the day before Christmas but yeah we're happy that we're gonna see some family."

Staff at SHD told WHSV Tuesday was the most cars they've ever seen packed in their parking lot.

At least one flight to Chicago was cancelled on Tuesday because of weather conditions in the Windy City.

SHD expects the busy days will continue through New Years Day.