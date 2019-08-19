SHD to expand storage space for larger aircraft amid increased demand

Design work will take place over the coming weeks for at least one new hangar for corporate aircraft at the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport.

Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport currently has four hangers for larger corporate aircraft | Courtesy: WHSV

SHD already has four similar structures, which serve as storage areas for larger private planes that would not fit in the other 59 individual hangars. The airport said on Monday it has been at capacity and has a waiting list.

The money collected from leasing the space helps to offset other airport costs, according to SHD spokesperson Greg Campbell.

"The combined revenues of having those types of airplanes based here is fairly significant in our overall budget," he said. "The last several years we continue to add to that waiting list and it's the kind of scenario where you want to make sure that you have sufficient demand to offset the expense to build the hanger."

The project — estimated by Campbell to cost $3.8 million, paid for in large part with federal and state money — comes after the airport reported an all-time record number of commercial passengers in July.

Construction on the new hangar should begin in the first half of 2020.