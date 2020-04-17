Sheetz expands free meal program for children to all locations

Earlier this month, Sheetz announced that their convenience store chain was launching what they called “Kidz Meal Bags,” a free meal program for children in need.

Through the program, kids can get a free meal that includes a turkey sandwich, chips and a drink.

The meals are available on a daily basis while supplies last and adults don't have to be present for a child in need to obtain a meal.

But the program was initially available in 294 stores. Now, as of April 17, Sheetz says they've expanded the program to include every single Sheetz store location.

The program is meant to help children who may be unable to get a meal due to the spread of COVID-19 and related school closures, which took away a reliable meal source for many kids.

Any family or child interested can go to any Sheetz location and ask an employee for a meal at the register or through the drive-through, at stores that have one. You can get one bagged meal per child as long as supplies last each day.

“The response from the launch of this program has been huge,” said Travis Sheetz, President & COO of Sheetz, Inc. “As we expand this program, we are staying connected to our communities to try and understand the need, as meals are available while supplies last on a daily basis. It is our hope that these meals will provide nourishment to those who need it most during these challenging times.”

According to the company, the program will be available for at least the next two weeks, at which point they will reevaluate based on community need.

“With this expansion, we will be giving away roughly 80,000 meals per week across the communities we serve,” Sheetz said.

