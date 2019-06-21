Statewide swim meet this weekend in Waynesboro

Hundreds of people, ages 5 to 18 from all over Virginia, will be at Waynesboro's Ridgeview Park for the annual SMAC Summer Classic this weekend.

The Waynesboro YMCA is hosting the free event at the War Memorial Pool.

For more than 20 years, swimmers have come to compete against their peers and themselves for their best times.

Jeff Fife, executive director of the Waynesboro YMCA, says this is the largest outdoor swim meet in Virginia and it is a great way to get people to Waynesboro and connect with the community.

"When you have beautiful weather, when you have an outdoor venue, it's unusual to have to have a meet like this," Fife said, "so it's pretty nice for Waynesboro to host something so special, so meaningful and lasting for so long."

While the War Memorial Pool is closed for the weekend, the Waynesboro YMCA is open to the public from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.