SNP making frequent changes to park operations amid coronavirus

The shutdown of businesses and restaurants because of coronavirus has many people in the community flocking to Shenandoah National Park. With so many park guests, SNP was forced to make changes, like closing regions of the park and shortening park hours.

Sally Hurlbert, a management specialist with SNP, said new changes to operations at SNP are happening every day.

"The most recent closures we've enacted are to close Skyline Drive from the northern end at Front Royal, which is mile zero, down to mile 65, which is where highway 33 cross is," Hurlbert said.

Hurlbert said pedestrians, bicycles and non-motorized vehicles are allowed in this area, but the only part of the park open to motor vehicles is from Route 33 down to Interstate 64.

"That part of the park is open to 7 o'clock in the morning until 8 o'clock in the evening," Hurlbert said. "So at night, all of Skyline Drive is closed."

Hurlbert said they've been working with the community to make sure social distancing is maintained and if not they can make closures.

"The counties asked us if we would close those trail head accesses and we did for Rappahannock County and Page County," Hurlbert said. She said, if necessary, they will shutdown the entire park.

"We're trying to keep as much of it open as possible for people to recreate, but if we find that it's not happening and people can't maintain social distancing and it's becoming too dangerous, then we may have to close the whole park," Hurlbert said.

Hurlbert said the influx of park guests is also leaving behind quite a mess.

"Lots of people coming, more than normal, and also there's been a lot of speeding on Skyline Drive and garbage that we don't normally see," Hurlbert said.

She said they encourage park guests to "Leave No Trace" in the park.

"Everything you bring in, if you bring a picnic, go ahead and eat your picnic, but please take all the garbage out with you because with so many more people coming into the park, we're having a hard time keeping up with the trash they're leaving behind," Hurlbert said.

Hurlbert said the trash could attract animals to the trails. She said leaving no trace will also help employees at the park remain safe.

"It was putting our staff at risk to go out and pick up that garbage that could have COVID virus on it," Hurlbert said.

Hurlbert said this also applies to using the restroom.

"There's no bathrooms available in the park and so you still can go, but practice the leave no trace principles of getting two hundred feet away from any roads, trails or facilities," Hurlbert said.

For daily updates on park closures and changes, go the the Shenandoah National Park website or Facebook page.