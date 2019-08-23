SUV crashes through front doors of Virginia ABC store in Harrisonburg

Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that took a store's employees by surprise on Friday afternoon.

A little after 1 p.m., a vehicle crashed directly through the front doors of the Virginia ABC store at 2196 John Wayland Hwy. in Harrisonburg.

That's in the Walmart shopping center just off of Rt. 42.

The crash demolished the building's front doors, sending shattered glass all over the floor and the sidewalk in front of the store. There appears to be significant damage to the building.

Police are responding to the scene and had no immediate word on injuries or charges or how the crash occurred.

Police will provide more information later in the afternoon after further investigation. WHSV will update this story as we learn more.

