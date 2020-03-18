SVEC asks members to use drive-thru, other remote payment options

Starting Thursday, the Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative is encouraging its members to use the drive-up windows in Staunton and Winchester, as well as other remote payment options including kiosks and drop boxes at office locations throughout the valley.

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, SVEC asks its members to consider using electronic methods for account access by clicking on their website, using the MySVEC mobile app or calling at 1-800-234-7832.

"The cooperative will continue taking a measured, thoughtful approach including wearing gloves at the drive-up windows and is committed to keeping our members’ safety in mind," the press release stated. "SVEC will continuously respond to changing information from local and national health agencies."

According to the press release, SVEC's front offices will be closed until further notice.