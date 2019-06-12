Man in custody after SWAT incident in Augusta County

UPDATE (5:55 p.m.):

A SWAT incident in Greenville led to the arrest of a man who was wanted by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office after a vehicle pursuit Monday night.

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith confirmed Jimmy Bolenbarker Jr. is in custody.

Sheriff Smith said Bolenbarker had barricaded himself in the attic of a house for about four hours on Wednesday afternoon.

He says bringing Bolenbarker into custody was a collaborative effort between the sheriff's office, the Staunton Police Department and Virginia State Police.

Deputies were searching for Bolenbarker after a high speed chase in Augusta County Monday night. Deputies say he drove away from a Fishersville gas station toward Greenville and crashed.

Court documents show Bolenbarker is accused of eluding Virginia State Police back in March.

There is a heavy police presence on Old Staunton Road in Augusta County, and the sheriff's office confirms SWAT is involved.

A spokesman for the Augusta County Sheriff's Office says the incident in Greenville has been going on since 1:30 p.m. and Jimmy D. Bolenbarker Jr. is involved.

Augusta County Sheriff's Office has been searching for Bolenbarker after he led law enforcement on a vehicle pursuit Monday night. Officials say Bolenbarker lost control of the vehicle and fled on foot in the 500 block of Greenville School Road.

An unidentified female was also in the car. The sheriff's office say she took off on foot as well, after taking control of the car for a short distance.

WHSV's Hannah Hall is on the scene of this Greenville incident.

She reports there are more than a dozen law enforcement vehicles on the scene, including from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office and the Staunton Police Department. She says she can hear a voice over a loudspeaker asking someone to come out with their hands up.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to bring you any updates as we get them.

