'Saber Light Knights' host free saber combat class in Charlottesville

People in Charlottesville are learning some new martial art skills with a tool that lights up the room.

On Friday, Saber Light Knights hosted a free saber combat class at Solidarity CrossFit in Charlottesville. The session was a blend of martial arts, swordsmanship, and weapons based on combat.

Friday's weapon was the iconic lightsaber from the Star Wars series. People were guided through footwork, parries, and strikes - which helped to build up to more advanced techniques.

"There may be a certain association with the idea of a lightsaber and in the way that's it's a fictional weapon, but what we do here is actually real martial arts, it’s real fencing, it's real swordsmanship, but it's a modernized way of doing it,” Head Instructor Courtney Monroe said.

The group has its first Saber Combat Tournament coming up in April for people all over. The money from it will go toward benefiting the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.