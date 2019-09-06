Safe Exchange Zones in the Valley

Joshua Grey was using the letgo app to sell an old iPhone, and when he met up with the buyer in Richmond, he was shot and killed.

The Safe Exchange Zone outside of the Augusta County Sheriff's Office. | Credit: WHSV

Sgt. Katie Shifflett with the Staunton Police Department said you should always be cautious.

"When conducting transactions based off the internet or any sort of app purchase, just be very careful," Sgt. Shifflett said. "People to pretend to be someone they're not on the internet."

Joshua's family is sharing their son's story by raising awareness that safe exchange zones do exist, and he is working to provide communities with more.

The Grey family has made multiple billboards across the country, encouraging people to use those safe zones, places that are monitored by video cameras and are well lit.

For people here in the Valley, the only designated safe exchange zone is at the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.

If you cannot make it there, Sgt. Shifflett said to look for other safe areas.

"The parking lot of a business where you know has security cameras or a parking lot that is very well lit at night, somewhere that is open to the public, or even a lobby of a police station," Sgt. Shifflett said.

She also noted that people are welcome to meet inside their lobby downtown since they do not have an official designated spot.

The sentencing for one of the men charged in Joshua's murder was today, but was continued to next month.