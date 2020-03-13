Local bars prepare for this Saint Patrick's Day weekend amid COVID-19

Saint Patrick's Day, which is a popular drinking holiday, may leave some businesses lacking customers because of coronavirus.

Steven Urglavitch, owner of Urgie's Cheesesteaks, said Saint Patrick's Day is one of their biggest revenue holidays of the year and they plan to keep both of their locations in Harrisonburg and Bridgewater up and running for this weekend's holiday festivities.

"To lose this weekend of revenue could hurt a lot of businesses, but you have to compensate, you have to come up with other strategies," Urglavitch said.

He said he understands many people are nervous to be in public spaces, so they're offering customers new services.

"We really, really push delivery and take-out business," Urglavitch said. "Now we're offering 15-minute takeout business and offering doorstep delivery for those customers who don't want to come in."

Urglavitch said at Urgie's, they've made small changes to reduce germs.

"We're giving out ketchup packets, salt packets, things that can be a little cleaner and give customers a little less anxiety around the cleanliness of a restaurant environment," Urglavitch said.

And other downtown bars will be going into the weekend short-staffed.

"We've had some student employees say that their parents were concerned and wouldn't let them come back to campus until JMU OKs it, so that's just another hurdle we have to get through now with being short-staffed," Chris Kay, manager at Magnolia's Taco and Tequila Bar, said.

Kay said the situation is out of their control, so all they can do it hope for the best.

"We have a good student following, we have a good following with locals as well, but students make up a good part of our business, so we're definitely going to be impacted with fewer students around.