Sales of plant-based food products grow in 2019

Improved taste and expanded variety have some vegans, vegetarians, and meat-eaters excited about trying plant-based products.

Friendly City Food Co-op said they are always taking customer suggestions on new and different foods for them to stock.

Now you can find meatless meats and dairy-free options in grocery stores and even some restaurants.

The plant-based trend may have caught on because varieties have grown and taste has improved, which you might not have been able to say about these products a few years ago.

Emma Langford, with the Friendly City Food Co-op in Harrisonburg, said the growing companies competing to have the best quality and flavors has brought more options to stores, which is why more people have been willing to try.

"Now, you know, there's vegan chicken nuggets, you can have vegan grilled cheese, a vegan burger that tastes like, what some people who don't eat meat anymore, miss. That kind of really satisfying meaty quality," Langford said.

Seth Allen, with the Friendly City Food Co-op said vegans, vegetarians, and meat-eaters at the co-op have been interested in these products.

"I think it was people who wanted to eat healthier and plant-based but still wanted something like meat, but now as it's grown in popularity I think more and more people are willing to try that," Allen said.

Dr. Arthur Fierro, a licensed nutritionist, said plant-based diets can provide benefits to your health, like lowering cholesterol. The downside is that a plant-based diet may not provide the essential nutrients and amino acids.

"Vegetarians or people that are just going to eat plant-based are going to have to do a little research and be a little educated about what they can combine their foods with to get the proper amount of amino acids. Soy is an example, quinoa is another," Fierro said.

Dr. Fierro's advice to those thinking about making the switch to a plant-based diet: do your research before cutting animal products out of your diet or speak with a nutritionist or diet coach to help you come up with a plan.

Fierro said supplements can help provide your body with nutrients it is missing, but it's best to try to get those nutrients from food first.