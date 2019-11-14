Salvation Army kicks off annual red kettle campaign

The bells are now ringing for the holiday season after the Harrisonburg Salvation Army held their Kettle Kick-off Thursday morning.

This year, you can still donate to the Salvation Army even if you don't have cash, using their Kettle Pay option. | Credit: WHSV

The Salvation Army is hoping to raise $185,000 this year between now and Christmas.

They'll be around the Shenandoah Valley with their red kettles starting Thursday, and this year, there's a new way to give.

It's called Kettle Pay, and you can use your smartphone to donate using either Apple or Google Pay.

"We're reaching out to a younger generation that doesn't always carry cash and are very used to using the Apple Pay and Google Pay technology," Captain John Blevins said.

Blevins said they want to make giving as easy and painless as possible during the holiday season. The money raised during the holidays will support the Salvation Army year-round.

"For the families that rely on us for shelter, that rely on us to help keep their heat on in the winter, who rely on us to have a little bit of food when the ends don't meet, we can't do that without the community," Blevins said.

