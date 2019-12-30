Harrisonburg Salvation Army falls short of Red Kettle donation goal

Holiday shopping just doesn't sound the same without the sound of Red Kettle Campaign bells ringing in hopes of donations to benefit the Salvation Army.

The past two years the Harrisonburg Salvation Army reached their donation goal, but this year they fell short of meeting their $185,000 goal. Ashley Gordon-Becker, Director of Development at the Harrisonburg Salvation Army, said Thanksgiving falling later in the month in November may have had an impact of their donations.

"There are certain locations that we have that don't allow us to start ringing until after Thanksgiving, so that does hurt us when Thanksgiving is so late in the year," Gordon-Becker said.

The Salvation Army hoped a new tactic this year would bring in more donations to make up for their late start. They introduced the options of Apple Pay and Google Pay by adding a QR code to the red kettles, allowing shoppers to donate using their smartphones.

"We're still waiting to get the final numbers in on that, but we are hoping that helped, especially because a lot of people these days don't carry cash on them," Gordon-Becker said.

The kettle donations always stay in the community in which they were donated and benefit the emergency shelter, assistance and youth programs and stock the food pantry.

The Harrisonburg Salvation Army set a goal for $185,000, and they received $165,000.

The Staunton Salvation Army set a goal for $60,000, and received $64,000.

The Waynesboro Salvation Army set a goal for $80,000, and received $83,000.

Donations are still being accepted to go towards the 2019 holiday goal by mail and online.