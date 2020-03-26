Sanitation officials remind public to only flush toilet paper

As people stock up on toilet paper over concerns of COVID-19 or turn to things like wet wipes if toilet paper couldn't be found, many are also sanitizing their homes; and sanitation officials are asking you to only flush toilet paper.

The Harrisonburg Rockingham Regional Sewer Authority (HRRSA) said toilet paper is made to break down, but other types of paper products such as paper towels and cleaning wipes actually absorb water.

Anita Riggleman, environmental and safety manager with HRRSA, said those items tend to clog pipes and create backups in homes. That's an issue she said they've seen recently in the city while more people are at home.

"We've definitely seen an increase in the amount of trash and wipes in the pipes, but it is an ongoing battle for us," Riggleman said.

She said this can also create problems at their wastewater treatment plant and reminds everyone to only flush bodily waste and toilet paper.

