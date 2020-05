New data from space is helping scientists better identify the changes in Earth's ice sheets.

The information was published in the Journal of Science.

Researchers created a map from data gathered using NASA's ICE-SAT and ICE-SAT-2 satellite.

It found increased melting on Antarctic ice shelves.

The satellite also observed Greenland and found surface melt on the coast.

Researchers say they were able to create a crisp picture and better understanding of the changes in the Arctic.