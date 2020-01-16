Saturday system looks to bring a wintry mix to the area

The First Alert Storm Team is watching a system which is expected to bring a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain to the area on Saturday.

SETUP:

An area of low pressure will move near the area on Saturday. At the onset, high pressure will be over New England. Therefore, enough cold air will be in place for the system to start out as light snow. A warm front will lift north, allowing for temperatures to then rise above freezing. There will not be precipitation falling the whole day. There will be some dry pockets in the mix.

TIMING:

Light snow will move in Saturday morning, with temperatures in the 20s. We will be fighting off dry air at the start, so anything early will be flurries or very light snow. In the mid to late morning, we'll start to see some scattered snow mixing in with sleet and some freezing rain. This will continue into the early afternoon. This is where some roads could be slick, especially bridges and overpasses and mountain roads.

In the afternoon, things start to turn lighter. As temperatures rise above freezing, we'll have some lighter wintry mix with some light rain or drizzle and even some sleet still possible for the afternoon.

Drier air works in for the evening, with the exception of the Allegheny mountains, where there will still be some rain showers for the evening. Elsewhere, we'll either dry out or see some areas of drizzle with temperatures rising into the mid 30s.

Overnight temperatures rise to near 40 degrees.

AMOUNT:

This will not be a blockbuster storm. In fact, if any accumulation, it will be on the lower end. A trace to a half inch of snow and sleet for most areas. Up to 2 inches of snow and sleet along and west of Rt. 220 for the Highlands. Some spots in Hardy County and Frederick County may pick up around 1" of snow and sleet.

Of more concern, up to 0.10" of ice accumulation is possible, mainly on elevated surfaces and especially west of Shenandoah Mountain.

IMPACT:

Check roads before you head out. Most road temperatures should be above freezing, but there can be slick areas especially on bridges and overpasses, and mountain roads. You still want to monitor conditions before you head out on Saturday. It's usually the smaller systems which have the biggest impact.

Stay with the WHSV Weather app for the latest information on this system. If you haven't downloaded it yet, you can find it on Android here or on iOS here.

You can send us photos or videos of the snow in your area directly through our website here.