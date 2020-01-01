Say hello to the first baby born in the Valley for 2020

At 12:23 a.m. on New Year's Day, six-pound Kaleb Arzuaga Yero was born at Sentara RMH Medical Center, as the first baby boy born in the Valley in 2020.

Karen said her grandfather liked the name Kaleb so they decided that's what his name had to be.

Karen Arzuaga, his mother, said she arrived at the hospital with his father just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday. She said she had been ready for Kaleb to arrive since they first found out about him nine months ago.

Kaleb's parents are residents of Harrisonburg and said they couldn't wait to take him home and raise him in a loving community.

"We want to provide him with all the big things and the best things for him to grow up and be great," Arzuaga said.

Arzuaga thanked the hospital staff at RMH for all their hard work in delivering her son. She said just holding her son on Wednesday she can't wait to see the strong person Kaleb will become.

"This has been the best day of my life," Arzuaga said.

Staff at Sentara RMH said from midnight until noon they had six deliveries, a busier New Year's than normal.

The first baby born at Augusta Health was also a boy. Five pound and ten ounces Chandyn arrive in the world a little after 3 a.m.