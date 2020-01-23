Investigators warn about scam messages claiming to be from FedEx, Amazon

Law enforcement agencies and package delivery companies are warning the public about a text and email scam that's been circulating nationwide.

Many people have recently reported receiving unsolicited text messages with fake notifications about packages they were not expecting to have delivered.

The messages usually claim to represent a familiar shipping company, like FedEx, and may include a fraudulent tracking number.

Where they get you is a link in the message, supposedly to a website where you can record your delivery preference.

FedEx says the messages are not from them.

It's advising, "Suspicious messages should be deleted without being opened."

FedEx also says people should report the emails and texts to them at abuse@fedex.com.

“Scammers will use every form of technology and pose as anyone to steal your personal, identifiable information,” West Virginia Attorney General Morrisey said. “This is why consumers must always remain on guard. That means never click on an unfamiliar link and never share information without verifying the legitimacy of the person or entity on the other end.”

Morrisey says they've gotten reports from all around West Virginia and is reminding people to never click on any unsolicited or suspicious link provided in emails or text messages.

Those bogus links could download malware to your phone that steals personal information.

Phishing is a common practice of criminals trying to get information by posing as a legitimate entity over the phone or by email. When it's done by SMS or other text, it's also known as "smishing."

Never share any personally identifiable, financial or otherwise, sensitive information without verifying the legitimacy of the recipient. The same goes for never agreeing to send cash, wire money or provide numbers associated with a credit/debit card, gift card or bank account.

Don't open the message and just delete it.

Investigators recommended blocking the number that sent the text as well.

You can learn more about scams affecting our area here.