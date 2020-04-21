Scammers claiming they need your info to send your stimulus check

Nearly every American, if they have not already received their stimulus check through the CARES Act, is set to get one soon.

For those who do not have direct deposit information on file with the IRS through previous tax returns, the check will be arriving as a paper check in the mail in the coming weeks.

But the checks are being sent automatically for almost everyone, with no action needed. And if any action is needed, you can find out by using the IRS tool to track your stimulus check.

That's not stopping scammers from claiming they need your personal information for your stimulus check to get to you though.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey issued a consumer alert on Tuesday to warn residents about stimulus check scams, letting them know that scammers may call, email, or text you to falsely claim that you need to provide them with your bank account information, Social Security number, or other personally identifiable information. They'll likely claim to be with the IRS.

But the IRS is not calling, emailing, or texting anyone to get information for stimulus checks to be sent.

“Let me be clear: You do not need to provide information to any third party in order to get your $1,200 or anything else you’re supposed to receive under the CARES Act,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Whether you’re talking about the $1,200 or the Paycheck Protection Program loans for small businesses, make sure you follow only the guidance from our office or the federal government because the scammers only want to steal from you.”

The federal government is sending your payment through direct deposit for anyone eligible, in a manner consistent with the taxpayer’s federal refund for tax year 2019 or 2018, or through the mail.

The Attorney General advises consumers to never open an unsolicited email, take a phone call from an unfamiliar number or respond to text messages from unknown parties.

Anyone who believes they have been the victim of a scam or price gouging during the coronavirus pandemic should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.

This is just the latest of many scams through which people are trying to exploit the coronavirus pandemic to make a buck. You can find information on more of them here.