Scholarship created to remember Staunton teen killed in car crash

Becky Anhold, retired athletic trainer at Fort Defiance High School, remembers Hailey Green as someone who really found her place helping others as a student at Fort Defiance. Now, she's hoping a scholarship in Hailey's memory will continue that.

Hailey recently graduated from Fort Defiance High School and was heading to Eastern Mennonite University this fall. | Credit: WHSV

Anhold said Green was one of her student athletic assistant trainers for all four years of school. Anhold said Green loved helping others and earned her CNA while still in high school.

Green was killed in a crash last month, when another car veered into her lane, hitting her head-on. She had just graduated from Fort Defiance, and was heading to Eastern Mennonite University in the fall.

Anhold said Fort principal Larry Landes came up with the idea for a scholarship.

"When he talked about it, he said, 'We really don't have a scholarship that's given to students going into the healthcare field, and this would be just the perfect match,'" Anhold said. "And it is."

Anhold said for her, the scholarship is a way of helping her work through her grief.

"This, to me, is turning something very tragic into hopefully something positive that will help all of us deal with this grief over the years to come," Anhold said.

Anhold worked with the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge to help create the scholarship. Dan Layman, CEO of the CFCBR, said this is something important to the foundation.

"Whenever we have an opportunity to help the community as a whole in moments like this, when there's been a personal tragedy, in creating something new as part of the healing process, that's particularly important to us," Layman said.

Anhold is hoping to raise $25,000 for the scholarship. A $1,000 scholarship will be given every year to a Fort Defiance senior who is planning to head into the medical field.

If you'd like to donate, you can do so online or mail a check to the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge.

