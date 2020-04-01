Scholarship money for some college freshman may have to wait

Scholarship money for some students may have to wait if they have not already taken college entry tests like the ACT or SAT.

That's especially the case for high school seniors looking to get financial aid for a four-year, in-state programs. After graduation, they have to wait if they do not already have a qualifying score.

It's money that Brian Weingart, financial aid director with the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, says students should have applied for by March 1.

"Anyone that qualifies through June and July, if they get a qualifying score they can still be awarded," Weingart said.

When the ACT and SAT tests were canceled until June, the West Virginia Education Policy Commission expanded the window for qualifying scores for in-state Promise scholarships to accept scores from June and July.

"There was a Promise scholarship deadline as well as a FASFA deadline of March first that they had to fill out both forms in order to be considered for all fall awards," Weingart said.

Eligibility for the Promise scholarship requires a GPA of at least 3.0, along with qualifying SAT or ACT score.

"Eligibility right now is based on seventh-semester grades. So the grades that they earned at the end of the seventh semester," Weingart said. "Final eligibility is also based off of their eighth-semester grades."

The state's need-based financial aid program, The Higher Education Grant, has also moved application deadlines from April 15 to May 15 of this year.

"The only way it would impact is if you are right on that 3.0 deadline," Weingart said.

He also says West Virginia teachers are making accommodations to help students, and students should not be negatively affected.

If the test scores are canceled for June and July, Weingart said they have a plan but they are not releasing any details unless necessary.

"We have plans in place," he said. "So when those things happen, then we do have contingency plans in place."