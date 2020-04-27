Rockingham County School Board to present update on school septic issue

Monday night, the Rockingham County School Board is set to discuss the next step in finding an alternative to fixing the septic issue at Linville-Edom Elementary School.

Back in February, an engineer was hired to find an alternative system for the school's septic system currently located behind the school building.

Engineers found that only one of the 11 lines in the distribution field was functioning and since then, someone was hired to clean the septic tank a few times a week.

On April 27, Division Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl will present the results from the engineers on a proposed long-term solution to the problem.

"The system that we are talking about is called a clean discharge system, so it would discharge clean water into a stream," Dr. Scheikl said. "So in conversations with the board, you know, we decided to have at least the engineering firm spec that out."

Dr. Scheikl said the board asked for a design to be done that will then have to go to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality for approval.

They will then have to make revisions and the process will take several months.

Dr. Scheikl said, depending on the cost, then the board will move forward with the construction.

"Especially now, too, with the way the economy's going, there's certainly still that part of it where if it's cost prohibitive, you can't do it," Dr. Scheikl said. "But you know, this is as good as a chance as there has been for a path forward with Linville Edom Elementary School."

The school board would like to make it clear that students at Linville-Edom, even if they were in the building instead of at home right now, are not in any way at risk due to the issue. All the sewage from the building is contained in the tank and not leaking into any fields.

Also on Monday's agenda, an update on the draft of next year's school calendar will be discussed, as well as an update on the division's Staggered Start Time Program.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. online and can be found here.