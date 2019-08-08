Police remind drivers about safety around buses as school starts back up

With school starting around the Shenandoah Valley, it is important to be more aware of the school buses that will be on the road.

Virginia law requires all drivers to stop for a school bus that is flashing lights with a stop sign extended or when a bus is loading or unloading children, even when there is a double yellow line.

Passing a stopped school bus is illegal. You could face a reckless driving charge, a $2,500 fine or even jail time.

The only time you do not need to stop for a school bus is if you are traveling in the opposite direction on a divided highway that has a median or barrier, like a guardrail. If you're in the opposite lane, but there's no median separating the lanes, you are legally obligated to stop for the bus too.

"There is an increase in the amount of traffic on the roads, especially in the areas near the schools," Staunton Police Department public information officer Katherine Shifflett said. "Drivers should be aware that school buses will be stopping to pick up and drop off children in the mornings and afternoons."

The National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services released a survey that showed that almost 131,000 bus drivers in the U.S. reported that over 95,000 drivers illegally passed school buses in a single day.