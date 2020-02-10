Rockingham County School Board to discuss start time change Monday

Monday night, the Rockingham County School Board is expected to discuss the possible start time change pilot program for Turner Ashby High School and the schools that feed into it.

With the change, elementary school students would be in class from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and secondary school students would start class at 9 a.m. and get out at 3 p.m.

The proposed time change comes after research was done by the school district's innovation committee. It showed students benefit from more sleep in the morning and are better engaged in class.

The school board said the start time would shorten the day, but still provide the number of educational hours needed by the state of Virginia.

Some parents have told WHSV they are concerned about the need for before or after school child care that the change would cause.

School officials at Turner Ashby said the start time change would not affect the after school activities such as sports, since those schools will still be getting out at 3 p.m.

There will be an open comment period at Monday night's meeting at Wilbur S. Pence Middle School starting at 7 p.m.