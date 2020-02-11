School district investigating septic issue at elementary school

At Monday night's Rockingham County School Board meeting, the board discussed a short term solution to fixing a septic issue at Linville-Edom Elementary School.

The school district is in talks with an engineer to find a long term solution to the problem.

"Last week, we went out and did some investigating," Dr. Doug Alderfer, Assistant Superintendent of Rockingham County Public Schools, said. "We dug up the septic tank to look in it and we discovered that only one of the eleven lines of the distribution fields were working."

As of Tuesday, officials are unsure of what caused the lines to stop working.

For now, until the end of the school year, the school district will hire someone to clean the tank a few times a week. In the coming days, the school division plans on talking to an engineer about what a long term solution may look like.

In November, the board announced the possibility of closing down the almost 80-year-old school after looking at the cost of renovations.

The school board would like to factor in the possible repair costs before making a final decision on the closing of the school.

"We do need to gather more information and that's what the board was pretty clear about last night before they're making any decisions about what happens with the school," Dr. Alderfer said. "They need to have at least an understanding of what the situation is related to septics."

The school board would like to make it clear that students at Linville-Edom are not in any way at risk due to the issue. All the sewage from the building is contained in the tank and not leaking into any fields.