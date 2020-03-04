School districts investigating after reports of racial taunts during basketball game at Central High School

Community leaders, Richmond Public School officials, and Central High School officials are investigating reports of a racially-charged incident that occurred over the weekend at a basketball game in Shenandoah County between Central High School and Armstrong High School.

The Armstrong boys basketball team traveled to Central High School in Woodstock over the weekend for the Region 3B championship game.

During the game, student-athletes from Armstrong say they “experienced a reported encounter with students from another school district during which derogatory language was directed towards them,” according to Richmond school officials.

Principal Lori Swortzel, with Central High School, says a Confederate flag was briefly displayed before the start of the game and administrators “intervened promptly and confiscated the flag." Then, with 2 minutes and 30 seconds left in the game, a report of a student making gestures toward Armstrong cheerleaders was brought to the Central Athletic Director, according to Swortzel.

The principal says the situation was immediately addressed and some disciplinary actions have already been taken. She claims other reports from the game that Armstrong athletes and fans have mentioned were not communicated with Central staff by Armstrong staff.

In a statement, Richmond Public Schools says they are taking the matter very seriously and are in communication with the other district “to ensure that we have a complete and accurate account of the events so that it can be addressed through the appropriate venues.”

Full details of the encounter were not given from the Richmond district.

Richmond NAACP leaders are currently in talks about the situation - it’s unclear whether they will address it publicly.

Below is the full statement from Principal Swortzel on behalf of Central High School:

We take any and all allegations very seriously in accordance with our local School Board policies, Student Code of Conduct, and Virginia High School League (VHSL) Rules.

On Saturday evening, Central High School (CHS) in Woodstock, Virginia played Armstrong High School in Richmond, Virginia in a boys basketball Region 3B championship game at CHS. From Central, three administrators, the Athletic Director (AD), assistant AD, and three school resource officers from the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Department were present at the game. A concern was brought to the AD with 2:30 left in the game that a student was making hand gestures towards their cheerleaders. This was addressed immediately by school administrators.

Though not made aware by Armstrong officials, the administration also noticed a confederate flag being displayed very briefly before the start of the game. They intervened promptly and confiscated the flag since any taunting is explicitly prohibited.

After the game when the Armstrong team returned home, chat rooms and social media were used by Richmond school employees to communicate issues about which they had not made Central staff aware of during the game. Lori Swortzel, CHS Principal also reached out to the school principal, Dr. Bell, via email and phone call to seek specificity about the allegations, but no communication was returned until 9:51 am on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, nearly four days

after the incident. By this time, CHS school officials were already engaged in an extensive investigation to the extent they were able given the lack of specificity about the allegations.

Some disciplinary actions have already been administered by the Principal at CHS.