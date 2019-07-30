School districts remind families about free and reduced meals before returning to school

A new school year is about to begin for children in the Shenandoah Valley, and school districts are reminding families that free and reduced lunches are available for those who qualify.

Andrea Early, the director of school nutrition for Harrisonburg City Public Schools, said four schools in Harrisonburg will provide free breakfast and lunch for all of their students through the Community Eligibility Provision. Those schools are: Skyline Middle School, Smithland Elementary School, Spotswood Elementary School and Stone Spring Elementary School.

"School breakfast and school lunch really help to meet the nutrition needs of kids through the school days so they're ready to enter the classroom and ready to learn," said Early.

Schools that qualify for the Community Eligibility Provision, or CEP, have to take into account the number of students who were automatically approved for free meals the previous year, along with other things before they can operate the program.

"I do hope that in the future, we'll be able to add the rest of our schools to that program. Again, right now, we're going to operate it at the schools in which we are able to," said Early.

For schools that do not qualify for the CEP, there are applications available for families to apply for free and reduced breakfast and lunches. These applications will be given out at school registration, sent home with students the first week of school, and are online.

Early said the overarching goal of these programs is to ensure all students are able to access healthy meals without any barriers.

Rockingham County School Districts also offer a program for free and reduced lunches. According to a press release, application forms are being distributed to all households with a letter informing them of the program. Folks can also get applications from the principal's office in each school and at the central office. In order to apply for free or reduced meals, households only need to fill out one application per home and return it to the school.