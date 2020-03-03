School leaders in Augusta County push to get lights on softball fields

In Augusta County, school leaders have a plan to light up the girls' softball fields, but some say it's not happening fast enough. Right now, four of the counties five high school baseball fields are lit, but none of the softball fields are.

After players spoke out last year, the Augusta County School Board devised a plan to light one field a year over the next six years totaling roughly a million dollars.

A pair of moms have collected more than 1,100 signatures on a petition they'll present to the board Thursday night. They're asking for lights by the 2021 softball season.

"I would at least like to see them do half of the fields this year and half next year. To me that would show that they are trying to make it right. I want Augusta County to do the right thing and make themselves look good versus the other outcome,” Rebecca Breeden, a mother from Augusta County, said.

Augusta County School Board member David Shifflett says the board would like to do more, but can’t see how with a working budget that’s currently $5 million short due to rising health and retirement costs and the desire to give employees a 4% raise.