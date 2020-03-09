School nurses explain coronavirus precautions

With three COVID-19 novel coronavirus cases confirmed in Virginia, schools around the commonwealth are planning for it and getting ready.

School nurses in Charlottesville are pulling out all the stops to keep students healthy.

For now, the measures recommended by the Virginia Department of Health are similar to those for a flu outbreak. Schools are encouraging keeping students out of school if they are sick, increased hand-washing, and disinfecting surfaces frequently.

“Even my cell phone," Buford Middle School Nurse Ronetta Jackson said. “I’m constantly wiping it down, and my telephone, the receiver. We try to when students use it to call home, or when I use it.”

The Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) says that more unique measures might be needed if coronavirus does reach Charlottesville directly. One suggestion, “self-distancing,” would encourage people to isolate themselves if they are sick, and try to stay multiple feet from others in public. TJHD recommends that schools could live-stream concerts or sporting events so that people who are sick do not feel like they have to go out, or miss out.

“Certainly, if you’re going to have an event like that, you want to make sure again that you’ve got adequate handwashing and hand sanitizer wipes," TJHD Health Director Dr. Denise Bonds said. "I would really encourage people to begin thinking about using technology.”

School nurses are also serving as an important line of communication between parents, schools, and the health department. If parents have any questions, Jackson encourages them to reach out to their students school nurses, who will be able to help.

“If you have any questions always call the school nurse call the Public Health Department. We will be glad to direct you from there," Jackson said.

