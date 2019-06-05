Local school officials address vaping epidemic with revised policies

At a meeting on Tuesday night, Harrisonburg City school officials presented updated policies regarding e-cigarettes and vaping products.

Photo Source: Pixabay / MGN

"The changes tonight will extend the tobacco use policy beyond traditional cigarettes into electronic devices and vaping devices," said Superintendent Michael Richards.

These policy changes are in response to legislation passed by Governor Ralph Northam in March which requires all local school boards to develop and implement a comprehensive tobacco-free policy.

The legislation bans the use and distribution of any tobacco product or nicotine vaping product on a school bus, school property, and at on-site and off-site school-sponsored activities.

“The recent and dramatic rise in youth smoking and vaping represents a serious public health crisis that requires our attention and action,” said Governor Northam. “We have a responsibility to prevent our children from being exposed to all types of tobacco or nicotine-containing products—as state senator, I led the successful, bipartisan effort to enact a statewide smoking ban in our bars and restaurants, and as governor I am proud to sign this legislation that will make Virginia schools and communities safer and healthier.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, between 2017 and 2018, e-cigarette use among high school students increased significantly.

"I think kids have gotten the message that traditional cigarettes are bad, very bad, but I think there are some kids who believe that e-cigs are not bad but they are," said Richards.

Health officials say there are high risks for kids and teens who use e-cigarettes and vaping products. The CDC says most e-cigarettes contain the highly addictive substance nicotine which can harm brain development. Young people may also be more likely to smoke cigarettes in the future.